Move over April! Another pregnant giraffe ready to give birth

DALLAS — Move over, April! It’s Katie the giraffe’s time to shine. The Dallas Zoo revealed this week its beloved giraffe is pregnant again.

The zoo says Katie is expected to deliver her new calf in May. This will be her and the dad Tebogo’s third calf, reports CBS Dallas / Fort Worth.

Nearly two years ago, Katie delivered a calf, Kipenzi, during what the zoo calls the world’s first livestreamed giraffe birth. Katie also gave birth to another calf, Jamie, in July 2011.

WE’RE EXPECTING!: Millions of you fell in love with our Katie during the world’s first live-streamed giraffe birth two… Posted by Dallas Zoo on Monday, April 24, 2017

The zoo says Katie will give birth in privacy this time and will not be livestreamed. The zoo will give updates on her developments, labor and delivery on its Facebook page.

According to the zoo, the calf “can be seen moving quite a bit” as the due date nears.

Play Video CBS Evening News Giraffe gives birth with more than 1 million people watching April the Giraffe gave birth Saturday before a live audience of 1.2 million YouTube viewers. On social media, fans cheered the new mom and celebr…

Giraffe lovers are still getting over a recent birth provided by April the giraffe of Animal Adventure Park in New York. Her recent pregnancy was livestreamed across multiple outlets on YouTube and Facebook.

April’s livestream raked in millions of viewers as fans anticipated her birth for about two months. She eventually gave birth on Saturday, April 15 to a healthy boy.