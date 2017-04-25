Lookouts Fall in Game Two of Doubleheader to Smokies Despite 14K’s From Nik Turley

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Charcer Burks scored the decisive run on a ground out in the first inning, as the Tennessee Smokies defeated the Chattanooga Lookouts 1-0 in the second game of a doubleheader on Tuesday.

Burks scored after he reached base on a walk, stole second and then went to third on a sacrifice bunt.

Daury Torrez struck Nick Gordon out with a runner on first to end the game for his first save of the season.

David Berg (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Chattanooga starter Nik Turley (0-1) took the loss in the Southern League game despite striking out 14 batters.

The Lookouts were held scoreless for the fifth time this season, while the Smokies’ staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.

Tennessee also won game one of the doubleheader 2-0.