Hobby Lobby CEO on new book and the values that govern his business

| David Green, billionaire and CEO of Hobby Lobby, borrowed $600 in 1970 to open a retail chain that boasts 780 stores and more than $4 billion in sales. Green joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss his controversial Supreme Court win that ruled religious business owners are not required to pay for certain contraceptives for female employees, and his new book, “Giving It All Away…and Getting It All Back Again: The Way of Living Generously.”

