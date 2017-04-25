Fans wish Elton John well in wake of deadly infection

LAS VEGAS — Elton John’s fans are wishing him well after he revealed that he is battling a “potentially deadly” bacterial infection.

“Woke up to an avalanche of well wishes. Thanks to everyone for reaching out. I’m resting well and looking forward to getting back on tour,” he tweeted.

“During his return flight home from Santiago, Chile, he became violently ill,” his reps said Monday in a statement. “Upon returning to the UK, Elton’s Doctors admitted him to hospital, where he underwent immediate treatment to remove the infection.”

The singer, 70, has canceled more than a month of upcoming shows as a result of the unusual bacterial infection he contracted during a South America tour. The illness left him in intensive care for two nights.

Instead of getting angry over the canceled dates, most fans and fellow artists begged John to pull through and make a full recovery.

Sending much love to @eltonofficial Get better soon my darling xxx pic.twitter.com/u2H2LdImtz — Queen Alexandra (@thepartyroyal) April 25, 2017

Dear Universe, You took Prince & Bowie, then you stuck us with Trump. If you take Elton John just go ahead and implode. Sincerely, Us — Danielle Campoamor (@DCampoamor) April 24, 2017

John is calling off his entire run of performances of “The Million Dollar Piano” at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in April and May. He is also nixing his performance on May 6 in Bakersfield, California.

The “Tiny Dancer” singer said in a statement that he became “violently ill” on a flight to the United Kingdom from Chile and went to the hospital for “immediate treatment. He was released on Saturday and expects to make a full recovery and hopes to perform again in Twickenham, England, on June 3.