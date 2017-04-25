Educators & public invited to EdCamp Gig City

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) Baylor School is hosting the 3rd Annual EdCamp Gig City coming up on Saturday, May 13th.

It runs from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The event is geared for educators or anyone with an interest in education here in the Tennessee Valley.

EdCamp is an “unconference.”

The participants will decide up front what they want to talk about, what fires them up, and what they have questions about.

“This leads to timely and relevant smaller group discussions that enhance the overall professional development experience,” said Michael Stone, STEM Director of Innovative Learning at the Public Education Foundation.

“All K-12 teachers, administrators, district leaders, public and private school staff, post-secondary educators, and community education advocates will benefit from the collaboration and exchange of ideas,” he added.

The EdCamps concept was created in 2010 by a group of teachers and has evolved into a grassroots movement that allows educators to learn based on their passions.

“Now in its fourth year, It is supported and planned by individuals in public and private education that desire to see opportunities for collaboration and professional development in a more personalized way,” said Julie Davis, a committee member and Instructional Technologist with Chattanooga Christian School.

The event is free to everyone.

To register, or to learn more about EdCamp Gig City, go to: edcampgigcity.com/