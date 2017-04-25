Can you identify stolen credit card suspects at Walmart in Bradley County?

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Investigators with the Bradley County Sheriff’s Department are asking the public to help them identify a pair of suspects.

The man and woman are wanted for using a stolen card to charge more than $200.

It happened at the South Walmart on Treasury Drive on Sunday, April 9th.

Investigators say they left on a cruiser style motorcycle.

If you can help identify them, call their Crime Tip Line at 423-728-7336, or notify the Bradley County Sheriff Office’s Facebook page.

Information received will be kept confidential.