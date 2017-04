April 25, 2017, 8:12 AM | Apple’s highest-ranking female executive, Angela Ahrendts, became senior vice president of retail in 2014 after working as CEO of Burberry. She has overseen the stores’ most significant redesign since they opened around 15 years ago. In an interview you’ll see only on “CBS This Morning,” Ahrendts tells Norah O’Donnell how the world’s most valuable company sees the future of retail.