5 things to know about sexual harassment at work

For many women in the workplace, the sexual harassment scandal that led to the recent ouster of Bill O’Reilly as host of Fox News’ “The O’Reilly Factor” was depressingly familiar.

Despite the many efforts companies have taken steps to address the problem, the volume of sexual harassment complaints lodged with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) was little changed from 2014 through 2016, at around 6,800 a year. The Bureau of Labor Statistics has found that 98 percent of companies have sexual harassment policies, and 70 percent provide sexual harassment training, which is required in many states.

Yet a 2015 survey of more than 2,000 working women by Cosmopolitan magazine found that 75 percent had experienced sexual harassment.

Researchers from the University of Colorado argued last year in the Harvard Business Review (HBR), that many women are afraid to complain if they’re sexually harassed, and bystanders are reluctant to report the objectionable behavior if they see it occur. Victims are worried about being ostracized at work and harming their careers.

But for companies, the price of ignoring the problem can be steep. In 2015, the EEOC recovered $164.5 million for workers who alleged harassment. The HBR article found that organizations lose about $22,500 a year in lost productivity for each affected employee, who often experience post-traumatic stress symptoms.

Here are some key things to know about sexual harassment in the workplace: