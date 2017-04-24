Weather Update: Monday Morning, April 24, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Today, a “transition” day. Still a few light showers.

Foggy start for Monday morning, with plenty of clouds around as well. We will see morning lows in the mid  50’s for the morning.

A few spotty showers on and off and light in nature possible Monday with some clearing by the afternoon and into the evening. High temperatures will be in the upper 60’s to near 70°.

Temperatures quickly climb back into the 80’s as we see more sunshine on Tuesday and Wednesday.

More clouds around late week with some showers and thunderstorms possible on both Thursday and Friday. Very mild heading into next weekend ahead of the next big system.

Friday, we were running a rain deficit of about one-third of an inch. Now, after the weekend,We are almost 4 inches above normal for the rain totals on the year !

 

 

 

 

 

