Vols QB Race Will Continue Despite Dormady’s Performance in Orange and White Game

Was Saturday’s Orange and White game the coming out party for Vols quarterback Quinten Dormady?

Dormady was a perfect 10-10 passing with a couple of touchdowns in basically one half of action.

Bad weather postponed the second half.

Dormady also won the quarterback skills competition.

Fellow quarterback Jarrett Guarantano wasn’t too bad either going 4-for-5 on the day.

Despite Dormady’s showing, the race for the starting job will not be settled until the fall.

Said Guarantano:”I think the spring was a great learning experience for me. There was definitely a lot of new things that I didn’t get a chance to run and didn’t get the chance to get done last year.”

Said Dormady:”I mean obviously following Josh is something that’s a huge thing to live up to. But as far as it goes with me and Jarrett, I’m just trying to be consistent and do what I can.”

Said head coach Butch Jones:”Well first of all, how do they get better in the summer? Well it’s on them. They’ll run all of our throwing sessions. To me that’s when you really find out. And a lot of times the players decide who the quarterback is by the way they rally around them.”