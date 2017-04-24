Vigil vs. removal of Confederate leader’s statue in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — A group that sued the city to stop it from removing Jim Crow-era monuments to Confederate figures began a vigil early Monday at one of them, reports the CBS affiliate here, WWL-TV.

The Monumental Task Committee started the vigil at a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis.

Candles being added to the base of the Jefferson Davis statue. pic.twitter.com/Dy6hNwcHpg — Danny Monteverde (@DCMonteverde) April 24, 2017

First speaker at the pro-monument vigil. pic.twitter.com/YMM44XB50t — Danny Monteverde (@DCMonteverde) April 24, 2017

Mayor Mitch Landrieu’s administration recently began reviewing a bid for the take down the Davis statue as well as those of Confederate generals Robert E. Lee and P.G.T. Beauregard. A fourth monument, known as the Battle of Liberty Place Monument, wasn’t included in the proposal.

A City Hall spokesman issued a statement Sunday saying the city is “committed to taking down the Confederate monuments,” but didn’t say when it would happen.

“Due to the widely known intimidation, threats, and violence, there remains serious safety concerns,” the statement continued. “Therefore, we will not be sharing the details on removal timeline.”

The city opened the lone bid, from Cuzan LLC, on April 4. It has up 45 days from opening the $600,000 bid to review it and sign a contract if it believes the company can complete the work.