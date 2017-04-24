U.S.S. Vinson nears Korean Peninsula

The Vinson battle group is nearing the Korean Peninsula, CBS News National Security Correspondent David Martin reports. It is south of the Tohara Strait, which is between Okinawa and the Japanese main islands. Two Japanese destroyers have joined the Vinson, and when it gets closer to the Korean peninsula, it will also be joined by South Korean ships. The Vinson naval strike group is also expected to pick up a Chinese intelligence trawler which will shadow it while it is in the area. Over the next few days, the U.S. Air Force will also be exercising in the area.

Play Video CBS This Morning U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley on American detained in North Korea Nikki Haley, the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, joined “CBS This Morning” from Washington to discuss tensions between the U.S. and North …

Tuesday is Army Day in North Korea and U.S. intelligence is expecting some kind of “firepower display.” North Korea has continued its show of defiance, detaining a third U.S. citizen, Tony Kim, on Saturday.

The North has also continued its barrage of aggressive language, threatening the Vinson — its forces are “combat-ready to sink a U.S. nuclear-powered aircraft carrier with a single strike,” state-run media bragged.

However, Bill Richardson, the former New Mexico Governor who has also served as U.N. Ambassador, has previously negotiated prisoner releases with North Korea, and he suggested that the taking of detainees might indicate there’s a “path forward” with North Korea. Prisoner releases in the past have led “to at least a dialogue.”

“They use…these detainees from the United States as bargaining chips,” he told CBS News. “They always want something in return.”