Today in Trump: April 24, 2017

President Trump spoke with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese President Xi Jinping Sunday evening.

Today, he’ll host a videoconference call with astronauts Peggy Whitson and Jack Fischer, who are on the International Space Station. In the afternoon, he’ll hold a working lunch with U.N. Security Council ambassadors. In the evening, he’ll host a reception for conservative media, honoring opening of WH to more diverse set of media outlets

Recent Trump Administration News:

Paul Ryan: Avoiding shutdown is GOP priority, not health care vote



House Speaker Paul Ryan told GOP members on a conference call Saturday that Republicans will only bring health care legislation to the floor when and if it has the votes to pass, saying the House will instead focus next week on approving spending legislation to avoid a government shutdown, according to a GOP source on the call.

Judge Alex Kozinski’s advice for President Trump

Judge Kozinski warns that when any litigant, including Trump, insults a judge it only highlights the weakness of their position.

In weighing the travel ban, Judge Kozinski says fellow judges should not hold elected officials like President Trump hostage to what they said while campaigning.

Critical week ahead for Mr. Trump as he nears 100-day milestone

It’s a busy week ahead in Washington. After a two-week break, Congress will be back in session, facing a Friday deadline for a possible government shutdown.

CBS News’ John Dickerson to interview President Trump on his 100th day in office

President Donald Trump will sit down with CBS News’ chief Washington correspondent and “Face the Nation” anchor John Dickerson for an exclusive interview on Saturday, the president’s 100th day in office.

Kasich says political parties are “on their way out”

Ohio Gov. John Kasich said Sunday that political parties are “on their way out.” He said that his state is “more united” than it once was — and that there’s a reason for that.

DHS secretary says “threat against aviation” keeps him up at night

Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said that the “threat against aviation” keeps him awake at night.

“We know that would be the Super Bowl for the terrorists, to knock down an airplane in flight, particularly if it was full of Americans,” he said on Sunday’s broadcast of “Face the Nation.”

Sanders says “the model of the Democratic Party is failing”

The Democratic Party’s model is “failing,” and if voter turnout doesn’t grow “there is no future forward for the Democratic Party,” said Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont.