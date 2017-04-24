Titans Owner Goes Skydiving Ahead of NFL Draft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk has helped kick off NFL draft week by taking to the air and skydiving.

Strunk took part in a tandem dive Monday morning with the Army’s Golden Knights after an invitation from Brig. Gen. Scott Brower of the 101st Airborne Division at nearby Fort Campbell at the Tennessee-Kentucky border.

She landed with a smile on her face and told the team website that she had a lot of fun. Strunk says she didn’t look at skydiving as crazy but just a way to support the franchise’s friends in the U.S. Army and in the 101st Airborne.

Strunk will be at team headquarters Thursday night for the opening night of the draft. The Titans have the fifth and 18th picks overall in the first round.

