TBI death investigation in Rhea County considered homicide

DAYTON, Tenn. (WDEF) – The TBI and Rhea County Sheriff’s Office are continuing a death investigation after a man was found dead in his home Monday.

Investigators with the Rhea County Sheriff’s Office have considered the death a homicide.

The victim has been identified as 51-year-old Thomas ‘Skipper” Wilkey. They say Wilkey’s body was found at his Walkertown Road home near Dayton this morning.

Investigators have made one arrest.

They aren’t releasing the name of the suspect at this time, but person is being charged with criminal homicide.

Both the sheriff’s office and t-b-I are investigating this case.