TBI death investigation in Rhea County considered homicide

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , ,

DAYTON, Tenn. (WDEF) – The TBI and Rhea County Sheriff’s Office are continuing a death investigation after a man was found dead in his home Monday.

Investigators with the Rhea County Sheriff’s Office have considered the death a homicide.

The victim has been identified as 51-year-old Thomas ‘Skipper” Wilkey. They say Wilkey’s body was found at his Walkertown Road home near Dayton this morning.

Investigators have made one arrest.

They aren’t releasing the name of the suspect at this time, but person is being charged with criminal homicide.

Both the sheriff’s office and t-b-I are investigating this case.

Share:

Related Videos

2 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
16-year-old shooting victim remembered
Read More»
1 month ago
0 Comments for this article
MORE: Two suspects identified in homicide
Read More»
La-Z-Boy adds 115 new jobs in Dayton
3 months ago
0 Comments for this article
La-Z-Boy adds 115 new jobs in Dayton
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now