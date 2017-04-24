Storm damages home in Hamilton County

Hamilton County is still feeling the effects of a weekend washout.
Several Roads in our viewing area still had standing water on them earlier today.
One resident says the heavy rain led to a tree falling on top of his home.
Tags: Hamilton County, home, storm damage, tree damage
