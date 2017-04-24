Red Sox pitcher Barnes suspended 4 games for buzzing Machado

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Boston Red Sox pitcher Matt Barnes walks off the field after being ejected for throwing at Manny Machado during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 23, 2017 in Baltimore. The Red Sox won 6-2. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

NEW YORK (AP) — Red Sox pitcher Matt Barnes has been suspended four games and fined for throwing a fastball past the head of Baltimore star Manny Machado.

The commissioner’s office issued the penalty Monday. The Red Sox are off and Barnes is appealing, meaning the reliever can continue to pitch until the process is done.

Barnes was ejected Sunday after sailing a fastball past Machado’s helmet at Baltimore. The right-hander is 2-0 with a 3.60 ERA in nine games this season.

On Friday night at Camden Yards, Machado made a late slide that injured Boston second baseman Dustin Pedroia.

On Sunday, Machado batted in the sixth inning and dodged out of the way when Boston starter Eduardo Rodriguez threw three pitches down and in around the knees. Machado came up again in the eighth and Barnes’ fastball whizzed behind his helmet.

The Orioles and Red Sox play again next Monday at Fenway Park.

Share:

Related Videos

53 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Officials discuss possible impact of gas tax legislation
Read More»
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
Vols QB Race Will Continue Despite Dormady’s Performance in Orange and White Game
Read More»
2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Storm damages home in Hamilton County
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now