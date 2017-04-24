Polls show Trump's approval at new low as 100-day mark looms

President Trump has received low marks as he approaches the first 100 days mark on Saturday, according to two new surveys.

A Washington Post-ABC News poll found that 42 percent of people in the U.S. said they approve of Mr. Trump’s job, which is the lowest approval rating at this stage of a presidency dating back to President Eisenhower. More than half, 53 percent, said they disapprove of his job. At this point in 2009, President Obama’s approval rating stood at 69 percent, with 26 percent disapproving of his job.

The reasons for Mr. Trump’s weak ratings, however, don’t seem to be resonating with his own base. The survey found 94 percent of people who voted for him approve of his job as do 84 percent of Republicans.

Nearly half of the public, 49 percent, said the economy is staying the same while 30 percent said it’s improving and 18 percent said it’s getting worse.

The poll surveyed 1,004 adults between April 17 and 20 with a 3.5 percentage point margin of error.

A similar poll from NBC News/Wall Street Journal found that 40 percent approve of Mr. Trump’s job so far and 54 percent disapprove. In February, 44 percent had approved of the president. The poll said that Obama’s rating at the same point in his presidency was 61 percent, President George W. Bush’s was 56 percent and President Bill Clinton’s stood at 52 percent.

Forty percent said they approve of the president’s handling of foreign policy and 44 percent said they approve of his handling of the economy.

The poll surveyed 900 adults between April 17 and 20 with a 3.3 percentage point margin of error.