Ohio Gov. John Kasich on “Two Paths,” 2016 race and unity

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

| Ohio Gov. John Kasich served in Congress during a government shutdown in 1995. He was the last Republican standing against Donald Trump in the Republican primary race in 2016, where he delivered a speech during his campaign called “Two Paths” to differentiate himself from his opponents. That speech inspired the title of the governor’s new book, “Two Paths: America Divided or United.” Kasich joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the state of U.S. politics.

Share:

Related Videos

9 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Chattanooga resident celebrates 100th birthday
Read More»
9 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Carson Scholars honored at UTC
Read More»
11 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Part of Hixson Pike closed after heavy rains
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now