Obama participates in first public event post-White House — live updates

President Obama will participate in his first post-White House public event Monday at the University of Chicago at 12 p.m. ET (11 a.m. CT) for a conversation on on community organizing and civil engagement.

A source with knowledge of Obama’s thinking tells CBS News’ Steve Chaggaris not to expect a critique by the former president of Donald Trump. The point of the event is to emphasize the importance of community engagement, the source said.

It’s “part of President Obama’s post-presidency goal to encourage and support the next generation of leaders driven by strengthening communities around the country and the world,” said an advisory released by his office Friday previewing the event. Young adults from the Chicago area have been invited to the event.

On Sunday, he met with at-risk youth at Chicago Create Real Economic Destiny, a program founded by his education secretary, Arne Duncan. According to the AP, which cited Obama spokesman Kevin Lewis, the former president listened to the young men’s stories and shared some of the challenges that he faced growing up.

The former president visited Chicago privately in February CBS News’ Chicago affiliate reported. He was in town for meetings about the plans for the Obama Presidential Library, which will be built on Chicago’s South Side, and for the Obama Foundation.

Obama served as a professor at the University of Chicago’s law school from 1992 until he was elected to the Senate in 2004. Since he left office in January, he’s been spotted a few times in public on vacation several times including snapping a photo of first lady Michelle Obama recently near the island of Moorea in French Polynesia and kitesurfing with billionaire entrepreneur Sir Richard Branson in the British Virgin Islands.

