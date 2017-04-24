News 12 Then: Looking back 25 years to the start of the Tennessee Aquarium

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) The Tennessee Aquarium is counting down to it’s 25th anniversary.

We’ve got our anniversary special coming up Thursday night during Prime News at 7.

But to get you ready, we’ll take you back each day this week to the beginning.

Today’s story goes back a year before the opening.

For months, people driving by just saw a large, black wrap around the Aquarium building.

But in this story, Reporter Stephen Ruf shows us how they were just beginning to put up the exterior panels we see today.

Also, he has a more enduring story.

Fathers and grandfathers today can point to the Aquarium and say “I helped build that.”

And many of them knew back then, this was the job of a lifetime, to brag about to their descendants.