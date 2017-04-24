Michael Bloomberg and Carl Pope on climate change, clean energy

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

| A new CBS poll shows a majority of Americans have a pessimistic outlook for the environment, with 57 percent believing it will be worse for the next generation. A new book by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and former Sierra Club Executive Director Carl Pope offers a more optimistic view. It’s called “Climate of Hope: How Cities, Businesses, and Citizens Can Save the Planet.” They joined “CBS This Morning” with more.

Share:

Related Videos

33 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Double shooting overnight at Stone Ridge Park Apartments
Read More»
10 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Chattanooga resident celebrates 100th birthday
Read More»
10 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Carson Scholars honored at UTC
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now