Lookouts Split Double Header Monday With Smokies

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — The Chattanooga Lookouts and Tennessee Smokies split a double-header on Monday at AT&T Field.

Tennessee won the first game 7-4, while Chattanooga won the second contest 5-0.

Matt Tracy and Mason Melotakis combined for the shutout for the Lookouts in game two.

Tracy (1-1) went six scoreless innings, allowing three hits while striking out five and walking three to get the win. Daniel Corcino (0-1) went 3 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and one hit in the Southern League game. He also struck out five and walked three.

All five runs for Chattanooga came in the fourth inning, when Dan Gamache hit a two-run single and then scored on a three-run single by Ryan Walker.

The Smokies were held scoreless for the first time this season, while the Lookouts’ staff recorded their third shutout of the year.