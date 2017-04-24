Kenny G holds impromptu performance on flight

Some good airplane-related news has finally surfaced, at least for light jazz fans — passengers were treated to a free show by saxophonist Kenny G.

TMZ posted a video of the musician playing his soprano sax on a flight from Tampa to Los Angeles on Saturday.

The impromptu performance happened when a flight attendance announced they were raising money for Relay for Life. The renowned artist said if everyone on the plane could raise at least $2,000, he would treat the passengers to a little concert.

The sax player assured passengers over an in-flight announcement he wasn’t playing for attention for himself — only for a good cause. He played an impressive solo as he walked through the plane’s rows.