Kenny G holds impromptu performance on flight

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Kenny G performs onstage during the “Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives” Premiere Concert during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival at Radio City Music Hall on April 19, 2017 in New York City. 

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Some good airplane-related news has finally surfaced, at least for light jazz fans — passengers were treated to a free show by saxophonist Kenny G. 

American Airlines attendant accused of hitting mom with stroller

Play Video

CBS This Morning

American Airlines attendant accused of hitting mom with stroller

The flight attendants’ union chief is asking people to withhold judgment on an American Airlines attendant who passengers say hit a mother of twi…

TMZ posted a video of the musician playing his soprano sax on a flight from Tampa to Los Angeles on Saturday. 

The impromptu performance happened when a flight attendance announced they were raising money for Relay for Life. The renowned artist said if everyone on the plane could raise at least $2,000, he would treat the passengers to a little concert. 

The sax player assured passengers over an in-flight announcement he wasn’t playing for attention for himself — only for a good cause. He played an impressive solo as he walked through the plane’s rows.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Share:

Related Videos

1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
News 12 Then: Looking back 25 years to the start of the Tennessee Aquarium
Read More»
6 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Latest road closings in Chattanooga from flood waters
Read More»
8 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Double shooting overnight at Stone Ridge Park Apartments
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now