Hunting and fishing getting more expensive in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) – Gov. Nathan Deal will sign a bill Tuesday increasing fees for hunting and fishing licenses.

News outlets report that fees after the increase on July 1 will be on par with surrounding states. Hunting licenses would rise from $10 to $15 and annual fishing licenses would increase from $9 to $15. A basic annual hunting and fishing license for state residents would rise from $17 to $30. Other categories such as lifetime licenses and non-resident licenses also will see a hike.

Department of Natural Resources Director of Public and Government Affairs spokesman Wes Robinson says that revenue from the increase will go toward hiring 40 additional game wardens and improving department-managed infrastructure. Forty-seven counties are currently without a game warden.

This is the first increase for resident licenses since 1992.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)