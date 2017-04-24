House OKs 23 hours of alcohol sales at 2 Nashville bars

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , ,

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The Tennessee House has passed a bill that would allow two Nashville bars to serve alcohol for 23 hours a day.

The House approved the bill sponsored by Republican Rep. Sanderson of Kenton on Monday. It would require liquor service to cease only between the hours of 3 a.m. and 4 a.m.

The measure would apply to the Diner in Nashville’s Broadway entertainment district and the Scoreboard Bar & Grill in the Opryland area.

Under current law, liquor-by-the-drink service must be halted between 3 a.m. and 8 a.m.

The owners of the Diner say they want to cater to service industry workers who get off work late and to serve as an overnight room-service option for hotels.

The measure is ready for a Senate floor vote.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Share:

Related Videos

1 month ago
0 Comments for this article
Live Coverage at Trump Rally
Read More»
1 month ago
0 Comments for this article
Hamilton County group plans to attend President Trump’s rally in Nashville
Read More»
2 months ago
0 Comments for this article
UPDATE: Whitfield County arrests Tennessee suspects in burned body case
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now