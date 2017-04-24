Hamilton County Schools announce new superintendent finalists

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Hamilton County Schools will soon see a new superintendent.

The search process is well underway with 14 finalists announced. Out of the 14 candidates, a couple have a business background but the majority have experience as educators. The candidates are Dr. Andre White, Dr. Kirk Kelly, Dr. Alan Coverstone, Dr. Arthur Wayne Johnson, Dr. Bryan Johnson, Kevin Gaffney, Natalie Elder, Stewart Greenberg, Verna Ruffin, Dr. Clifford Davis, Dr. Nakia Edwards, Dr. Natasha Baker, Dr. Timothy Gadson, III, and Jack Elsey, Jr.

Steve Highlander, the Hamilton County School Board chairman, hopes the superintendent will be named well before the 2017 to 2018 school year, but says the process won’t be rushed.

“It is much better to do it properly than to do it fast. But I am hoping by the end of May, perhaps to have someone for sure by the end of June to have a permanent person in place. That is my hope and you can’t really give a definitive timeline, because we don’t know how people are going to react, how the board members and how the applicants are going to react,” Highlander said.

Last year UnifiEd held ten meetings to find out what people want to see in the next superintendent.

“What we did hear is that they want a former educator. Actually I believe 100 percent of our meetings concluded that they would like an educator or a former teacher to be the next superintendent,” said Jonas Barriere, executive director of UnifiEd.

Highlander says if you want to give your input on what you would like to see in a superintendent, contact the school board member in your district.