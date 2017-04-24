Hamilton Co Sheriff’s Office gets re-accredited

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Sheriffs Office has been re-accredited by a prestigious public safety communications program.

The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies is an organization that recognizes agencies of high ethical and responsible policies and practices. About 500 policies and standards are reviewed over a four year period.

The Office was accredited in 2013 and says public perception has improved, along with fewer use-of-force complaints and internal grievances.

The Sheriff’s Office is one of five agencies in Tennessee with this recognition.