TENNESSEE (WDEF) – With reluctant support from some Republican leaders, Governor Bill Haslam’s campaign for more highway funding will likely come true within hours.

TDOT leaders are breathing a sigh of relief as they wait for the gas tax legislation to become law.

The legislation would raise 350 million dollars for roads, while it cuts 400 million dollars in taxes.

Sales tax on food will drop from 5 percent to 4 percent.