Double shooting overnight at Stone Ridge Park Apartments

UPDATE (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police confirm that two people were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds early Monday morning with non-life-threatening injuries.

They are 35 year old Theresa Farris Greene and 31 year old Corey Thompson.

Police were able to interview both victims.

They say their preliminary investigation suggests that the shooting may have involved the sale of narcotics.

But they do not have any suspect information.

_______

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating a double shooting on west 37th street.

It was called into dispatch just before 2 am this morning.

Dispatch says that the shooting happened in the stairway of the Stone Ridge Park Apartment complex.

According to dispatch, the person who called 911 said that two people were shot.

The condition of those individuals is unknown.