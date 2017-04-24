Dawgs Coach Kirby Smart Impressed With True Freshman QB Jake Fromm After G-Day Game

Maybe the G-Day game was the coming out party for Georgia true freshman quarterback Jake Fromm.

He threw for 277-yards in leading the Red team to a 25-22 victory over the Black team.

Head coach Kirby Smart has talked about how Fromm has provided great competition at quarterback with last year’s starter, Jacob Eason.

Smart says Fromm brings a lot of moxie to the position.

Said Smart:”He’s a great competitor. He loves the game. He’s in the huddle. He has got spirit. He’s talking to the linemen. Talking to everybody. He gets excited. I mean I had to jump in the second scrimmage because he threw a touchdown pass, and he started yelling at the defensive end. I told him we don’t do that here. He has got a lot of things to work on. He has still got the deer in the headlights when somebody comes free in that pocket, and he just wants to sit there and hold the ball. If he’d been live today, then he would have got stroked a few times. (laughter) But I am excited about the things he can do.”