Check out the flooding on Social Media

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) 5 inches of rain since Friday has roads turning to rivers and parking lots into ponds.

Here is what people are posting on Social Media about the flooding in our area.

A bridge too far on Signal Mountain

avid McLean
@damclean1

Middle Creek

David McLean
@damclean1

I chose not to (chickened out) cross the Middle Creek bridge today.

______

Tennessee Riverpark

KARI DIANNE MASENGALE @karizamora83
KARI DIANNE MASENGALE @karizamora83
KARI DIANNE MASENGALE @karizamora83

______

Mike Stoess
@skylinespeeder

Best way to celebrate 260k miles on the Xterra. .
#chattanooga #xterra #xterraoffroad #xterranation #prenticecooper #tennessee #statepark

________


@caitlin.biz

 

________

But it can also be lovely

Ben Cribbs @bmcribbs Random waterfall on the road.
Nikki Swanson @tns2881 Graysville bridge! #water #flowing #mill #favorite #clouds #rain #picoftheday #instago #instadaily #instagood
Nathan Douglas Janeway @nathandouglasjaneway Waterfalls are the best right after a good rain. #waterfall #rain

Suck Creek

Beth Santoro
@megamegabeth

Not your normal day at Suck Creek. Went to find waterfalls after the long rainy Sunday. Definitely found them! #waterfalls #tennessee #suckcreek #chattanooga #whentheweatherissobaditsgood

_____________

George Fine at Pocket Wilderness.
21 hrs · Dayton ·
Pocket Wilderness is really roaring with all the heavy rain .

Share:

Related Videos

4 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Latest road closings in Chattanooga from flood waters
Read More»
6 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Double shooting overnight at Stone Ridge Park Apartments
Read More»
15 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Chattanooga resident celebrates 100th birthday
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now