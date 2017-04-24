Check out the flooding on Social Media

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) 5 inches of rain since Friday has roads turning to rivers and parking lots into ponds.

Here is what people are posting on Social Media about the flooding in our area.

A bridge too far on Signal Mountain

avid McLean

@damclean1

Middle Creek

David McLean

@damclean1

I chose not to (chickened out) cross the Middle Creek bridge today.

Tennessee Riverpark

KARI DIANNE MASENGALE @karizamora83 KARI DIANNE MASENGALE @karizamora83 KARI DIANNE MASENGALE @karizamora83

Mike Stoess

@skylinespeeder

Best way to celebrate 260k miles on the Xterra. .

#chattanooga #xterra #xterraoffroad #xterranation #prenticecooper #tennessee #statepark

But it can also be lovely

Ben Cribbs @bmcribbs Random waterfall on the road. Nikki Swanson @tns2881 Graysville bridge! #water #flowing #mill #favorite #clouds #rain #picoftheday #instago #instadaily #instagood Nathan Douglas Janeway @nathandouglasjaneway Waterfalls are the best right after a good rain. #waterfall #rain

Suck Creek

Beth Santoro

@megamegabeth

Not your normal day at Suck Creek. Went to find waterfalls after the long rainy Sunday. Definitely found them! #waterfalls #tennessee #suckcreek #chattanooga #whentheweatherissobaditsgood

George Fine at Pocket Wilderness.

21 hrs · Dayton ·

Pocket Wilderness is really roaring with all the heavy rain .