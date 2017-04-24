Check out the flooding on Social Media

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) 5 inches of rain since Friday has roads turning to rivers and parking lots into ponds.
Here is what people are posting on Social Media about the flooding in our area.
A bridge too far on Signal Mountain
avid McLean
@damclean1
Middle Creek
David McLean
@damclean1
I chose not to (chickened out) cross the Middle Creek bridge today.
Tennessee Riverpark
Mike Stoess
@skylinespeeder
Best way to celebrate 260k miles on the Xterra. .
#chattanooga #xterra #xterraoffroad #xterranation #prenticecooper #tennessee #statepark
But it can also be lovely
Suck Creek
Beth Santoro
@megamegabeth
Not your normal day at Suck Creek. Went to find waterfalls after the long rainy Sunday. Definitely found them! #waterfalls #tennessee #suckcreek #chattanooga #whentheweatherissobaditsgood
George Fine at Pocket Wilderness.
21 hrs · Dayton ·
Pocket Wilderness is really roaring with all the heavy rain .