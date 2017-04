CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating a shooting on West 37th Street. It was called into dispatch just before 2 am Monday.

Dispatch says that the shooting happened in the stairway of the Stone Ridge Park Apartment complex. Dispatch says that the person who called 911 said that two people were shot. The condition of those individuals is unknown. If you have any information, you are asked to call Chattanooga Police at (423) 698-2525.