Chattanooga gas prices are ahead of the curb and falling again

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – While national guide prices continued to climb last week, Chattanooga actually saw a decrease.

Prices here fell 1.4 cents in the weekly GasBuddy.com survey for an average price of $2.11 a gallon.

They still rose a penny nationally, even though the climb has been slowing.

“Gasoline prices saw another weekly lift, yet have begun to slow their ascent in recent days,” said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.com. “Since mid-February, average gasoline prices have risen 17 cents- a far cry from the 41 cent gain during the same time a year ago. While the annual spring spike remains subdued, prices do remain 28 cents higher than a year ago, though the gap has narrowed.”

And we may have topped out on prices heading into the summer.

“Overall, I would be surprised if we see the national average rise substantially more since the deadline for refiners to switch over to summer gasoline is nearly here. In addition, U.S. oil production numbers are up, keeping pressure on oil prices, while gasoline inventories remain very healthy. While we may see the national average rise to the low side of our previous predictions of $2.51-$2.83/gal for May, we’re unlikely to see anything higher, which is certainly good news for motorists,” DeHaan added.

Amazingly the local survey found the cheapest gas this week was in north Georgia.

The BP (5337 Alabama Hwy & Lafayette St) in Ringgold and Mobil (6855 Battlefield Pkwy & Smitherman Rd) next to I 75 both have prices of $2.03 Monday morning.

The Cloud Springs Costco is at $2.04.

The rest of the prices in north Georgia start around $2.15.

The lowest price in Chattanooga is $2.04 at the Sam’s Club on Lee Highway and several $2.05 prices.

The best price in Cleveland is also $2.04 at the Murphy USA at Dalton Pike with several $2.05 prices around town.

Jasper also has an unusually low price of $2.06 at the BP on Main Street.