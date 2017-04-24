Chambliss Center for Children plans 17th annual Bunny Hop

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Make plans to attend the 17th annual Bunny Hop! event to benefit Chambliss Center for Children on Friday, May 5.

This family-friendly fundraiser will be held in the spacious and open-air First Tennessee Pavilion from 6:00 to 8:30 p.m. Parents can enjoy an evening with friends and festivities while their kids take advantage of the numerous activities for children. All ages are welcome and encouraged to attend, including grandparents and adults without children.

“As busy parents ourselves, we understand the importance of having quality early childhood education and care for children,” said Dr. Tonia and Will Cox, who, along with Mark Hite are chairing this year’s Bunny Hop! “This event provides a fun atmosphere for people to learn more about what Chambliss Center for Children is providing for families in this community. We are excitedly planning for an even bigger event this year, as we share the mission of the Chambliss Center for Children!”

Activities will include a wide range of arts and crafts, a bunny petting station; a balloon artist; a magician; a “sports zone” set with a putting green, basketball nets, lots of balls, and corn hole; glitter tattoos and more! For the older children, we will have inflatables, Chattanooga Aerials, and a photo booth station. All children in attendance will receive a Peter Rabbit coloring book to take home.

Adults will enjoy live music, a silent auction, and a buffet dinner catered by Events with Taste. Food provided for the children will include Chick-fil-A chicken nuggets, macaroni & cheese from The Feed Co., fruit and carrots from Food City, chips and cupcakes. Parking is free, and the event entrance is off of Carter Street, where attendees can sign in and pay if reservations were not pre-paid. Admission is $35 for adults and $15 for children. Little ones under the age of 2 are free. A family package, which includes two adults and up to four children, is $100. Prices will increase after April 25th. Reservations are requested ahead of time. To make a reservation, visit www.bunny-hop.org.

Chambliss Center for Children is a local non-profit organization that has been caring for this community’s children 24-hours-a-day, 365-days-a-year for 145 years. The mission of the agency is to preserve family unity and to help prevent the dependency, neglect, abuse and delinquency of children by responding to the community’s child care needs. This is done by providing affordable, accessible and quality care for over 650 children every day through an Early Childhood Education and Extended Child Care Program, as well as a Residential Program, which recruits and trains foster families and has a group home for children in state custody. In addition to these two programs, the agency also manages five off-site childcare centers and educates and cares for the children of teachers in eleven Hamilton County Schools. For more information on Bunny Hop! 2017 or Chambliss Center for Children, please visit www.chamblisscenter.org or call 423.468.1122.