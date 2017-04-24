Bradley jail rejects Cleveland police suspect

CLEVELAND (WDEF) A dispute that temporarily put a burglary suspect back on the street has been resolved.

Details have emerged about an incident last month that put the Cleveland Police Department at odds with the county jail.

City police brought in burglary suspect Jadarius Hudgins on a parole violation in March.

But the county jailer refused to take custody of him because of an untreated cut on him.

Instead, they turned Hudgins loose.

On Monday, Chief Mark Gibson say the issue has been worked out.

The chief tells the Cleveland Daily Banner that he contacted Sheriff Watson, who agreed that Hudgins should be incarcerated.

So they picked him up again an hour later and returned him to the jail.

Capt. Gabe Thomas of the corrections division says his officers took Hudgins to Tennova Healthcare where he got 10 stitches.

Two weeks later, city and county officials discussed a series of such incidents over the last few months.

Chief Gibson says there have been no more issues since then and his department doesn’t have a beef with the Sheriff’s office.

You can read more on the story in this afternoon’s Cleveland Daily Banner.