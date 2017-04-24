212 Market closes in downtown Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – After 25 years, 212 Market in downtown Chattanooga has officially closed.

212 Market is the first certified green restaurant in Chattanooga and remains a top rated restaurant in Tennessee.

Sisters Sally and Susan Moses say they have been thinking about it for the last few years. They say they need to be more available for family right now.

Moses says the restaurant is now for sale and can contact their broker at Stone Fort Properties. She says many of her employees have worked there for decades.