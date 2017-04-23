Weather Update: Sunday, April 23, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Still wet but cooler for Sunday.

Cloudy with fog and temperatures in the mid to upper 50’s for Sunday morning.

 

Scattered showers expected throughout the day – heavy rain at times on top of already saturated ground. Sunday will be cooler as well with highs in the mid 60’s.

Clearing will begin as we head into Monday and the work week. Temperatures will also be on the rebound.

 

Cooler start to Monday and Tuesday mornings with temperatures down around 50°.

Clouds giving way to sun on Monday afternoon should take temperatures up into the mid 70’s.

Temperatures return to the low 80’s for Tuesday and Wednesday with plenty of sunshine.

More clouds Wednesday night and a few showers overnight into Thursday morning. Higher chance of rain next weekend.

Temperatures continue to climb late week.

 

 

