S.E. Hinton's “The Outsiders” at 50

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

| Published in 1967, “The Outsiders” by S.E. Hinton, centered on the emotional challenges of competing factions of teenagers, is considered a classic, and a pioneer in the young adult fiction category. The book has sold more than 10 million copies, been translated into dozens of languages, and is part of the core curriculum in schools across the country. Serena Altschul talks with Hinton, who started writing when she was 15, about how her novel became a touchstone for young readers; and to actor Rob Lowe, who turned 18 on the set of the 1983 film, which helped launch his career.

Share:

Related Videos

Whitfield County
11 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Sequatchie Valley residents team up with ‘Feed My Starving Children’
Read More»
11 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Dalton Police raise money for Special Olympics Georgia with ‘Cops on Doughnut Shops’
Read More»
Dalton
11 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Local Wells Fargo employees team up with Habitat for Humanity
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now