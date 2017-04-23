S.E. Hinton's “The Outsiders” at 50

April 23, 2017, 10:01 AM | Published in 1967, “The Outsiders” by S.E. Hinton, centered on the emotional challenges of competing factions of teenagers, is considered a classic, and a pioneer in the young adult fiction category. The book has sold more than 10 million copies, been translated into dozens of languages, and is part of the core curriculum in schools across the country. Serena Altschul talks with Hinton, who started writing when she was 15, about how her novel became a touchstone for young readers; and to actor Rob Lowe, who turned 18 on the set of the 1983 film, which helped launch his career.