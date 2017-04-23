Rockets’ Beverley fined $25,000 for confronting fan

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Houston Rockets guard Patrick Beverley (2) questions official Tom Washington, right, during the fourth quarter of the team’s first-round NBA basketball playoff game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Oklahoma City, Friday, April 21, 2017. Oklahoma City won 115-113. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The NBA has fined Houston Rockets guard Patrick Beverley $25,000 for confronting a fan after Game 3 of the team’s first-round playoff series against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The league announced the fine about two hours before Game 4 tipped off Sunday.

Beverley had two incidents with the same fan Friday night in Oklahoma City. Video shows Beverley falling in front of the fan in the first half of the game, then getting up and pointing at him before teammate Nene redirected him.

Beverley also exchanged words with the fan after the game. The NBA specifically mentioned the postgame incident as the one for which Beverley was fined.

Houston leads the series 2-1. Beverley is the primary player responsible for guarding NBA scoring champion Russell Westbrook.

Share:

Related Videos

Whitfield County
16 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Sequatchie Valley residents team up with ‘Feed My Starving Children’
Read More»
16 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Dalton Police raise money for Special Olympics Georgia with ‘Cops on Doughnut Shops’
Read More»
Dalton
16 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Local Wells Fargo employees team up with Habitat for Humanity
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now