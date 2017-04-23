Reports: Air marshal left loaded gun in airplane's bathroom

NEW YORK — A federal air marshal left a loaded service weapon in an airplane bathroom while flying from London to New York earlier this month, according to multiple reports.

The gun was discovered on the Delta flight and given to a crew member, who returned to the federal agent, The New York Times reported. But the agent did not report the incident until several days later, sources told The New York Times, despite the agency’s protocol to report it immediately.

In a statement to CBS News, the Transportation Security Administration, the parent agency of the air marshals, said it was aware of the incident and that it was under investigation.

Delta declined to comment to CBS News.

The agent is still on active flight duty, CNN reported.

The federal air marshal service has been plagued by allegations of poor management over the years. Created in 1961, the agents now cover less than one percent of U.S. domestic and international flights, sources told CNN.