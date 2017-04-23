Part of Hixson Pike closed after heavy rains

Soddy-Daisy, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation has closed part of Hixson Pike near Armstrong Road in Soddy-Daisy due to a slide.

Hixson Pike is State Route 319.

According to TDOT spokeswoman Jennifer Flynn, the slope above the road is moving and trees have fallen into the road.

TDOT plans to return the area in daylight Monday morning as darkness makes it tough for the crews to see what the slope is doing.

Flynn says there are message boards in place to warn drivers of the closure.