Mocs in Second after 18 Holes at SoCon Women’s Golf Championships

LEXINGTON, S.C.—The Chattanooga Mocs women’s golf team is in second place through 18 holes of the Southern Conference Golf Championships. The Mocs traversed the Country Club of Lexington scoring 300.

The 12-over total was led by Holly Morgan and Megan Woods with 2-over 74s. Cristina Perez and Monica San Juan added 76s, while Maria Pineiro had the drop score of 78.

It was a good start for the Mocs. The counters were 3 under through the first four holes with Perez recording birdies at the par 3 two and par 3 fourth hole. Woods birdied three in the hot start.

The team made the turn at 1 over when the winds picked up making scoring difficult on the final nine. Five of the squad’s seven birdies came over the first eight holes.

Furman is the leader at 8 under. ETSU (301) is in third, one behind the Mocs with Mercer (303) and UNCG (306) in fourth and fifth, respectively. The Bucs’ Loy Hee Ying is tied for the lead with Furman teammates Natalie Srinivasan and Alice Chen at 3-under par 69. Morgan and Woods are tied for sixth.

Notable

Woods had four the team’s seven birdies per the counting cards…most since recording four in the second round of the Cougar Classic in October.

Morgan’s and Woods’ path to 74 were completely different…Woods had four birdies, nine pars, four bogies and double, while Morgan registered 16 pars and two bogies in an expertly scrambled round.

Perez was 2-under on the par 3s…team leader at 18 over (3.13) entering the event…+1 over her last six rounds on the short holes.

The Mocs have finished first (2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014) or second (2009, 2015, 2016) over the last eight SoCon Championships.

Three sets of parents were able to make the trip from Texas (Megan Woods’) to Spain (Cristina Perez & Monica San Juan’s).

Quotable

Colette Murray on…

Play of Holly Morgan through back pain:

“She’s been hurt for the whole semester. It shows how much character she has within her. She literally can’t hit, but she finds a way. Just great resilience on her part.”

Families in town from Texas to Spain:

“It’s great. This is the biggest tournament we’ll play all year. It’s great the girls feel supported.”

Today’s Statistical Leaders

Eagles (Team: 0): N/A.

Birdies (7): Woods 4.

Par 3 Scoring (E): Perez -2.

Par 4 Scoring (+6): Perez +3.

Par 5 Scoring (+6): Morgan/San Juan/Woods +1.

Next Up

Second round is scheduled for Monday morning. Inclement weather looms as the tournament has 36 holes remaining over Monday and Tuesday. Tee times were not available at press time as the tournament committee works on a plan to get the full 36 completed.