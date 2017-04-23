Man, 71, faces attempted murder charge in stepson’s shooting

SANFORD, Fla. (AP) – A 71-year-old Florida man has been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of his step-son.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that arrest records show Thomas Lathrop of Sanford shot 31-year-old Frank Fort on Saturday at the family home.

According to the records, Lathrop’s wife, Juanita, told police her son went to sit on the front porch about 9:30 a.m. when Thomas Lathrop said, “Don’t you see me sitting here.”

Fort replied he sat there every morning before work. Lathrop then got up and fired a single round at Fort’s legs.

While Fort was running away, Lathrop fired two more shots, shattering Fort’s pelvis. That bullet lodged in Fort’s stomach, causing life-threatening injuries.

Fort was in critical condition Saturday.

Lathrop was being held without bail at the Seminole County Jail.

