Macron and Le Pen advance to French presidential runoff

PARIS — French centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen are advancing to the presidential runoff, after major opponents conceded defeat.

For the first time in modern French history, no mainstream party candidate is advancing, upending the country’s political system.

Voters will choose May 7 between Macron, a former investment banker and ex-economy minister, and Le Pen, who has tried to scrub her National Front party of its history of racism and anti-Semitism.

Voting took place amid heightened security in the first election under France’s state of emergency, which has been in place since gun-and-bomb attacks in Paris in 2015.

Macron supporters went wild at the announcement of polling agency projections, cheering, singing “La Marseillaise” anthem, waving French tricolor and European flags and shouting “Macron, president!”.

Le Pen supporters were equally enthusiastic.

“We will win!” Le Pen supporters chanted in her election day headquarters in Henin-Beaumont. They burst into a rendition of the French national anthem, and waved French flags and blue flags with “Marine President” inscribed on them.

CBS News foreign correspondent Elizabeth Palmer reported ahead of the vote that Le Pen is a real contender. Like Donald Trump, she talks about patriotism, cracking down on immigration and bringing back blue-collar jobs. But there’s a big difference: Le Pen’s main base is among the young.

Sylvain Hechon is 25 years old — an activist in the town of Maubeuge, a National Front stronghold. CBS News visited Hechon the day before the Paris shooting, when he, like millions of young French people, were preoccupied with France’s economic woes. He showed us one of Le Pen’s videos aimed squarely at millennials who face an unemployment rate stuck at nearly 25 percent.

“Why are young people attracted to the National Front?” CBS News asked him.

“Young people believe that immigrants are stealing jobs our jobs,” he said. “Marine Le Pen will limit immigration even if she has to use the military.”

Pictures of waves of migrants coming ashore on European beaches resonate powerfully in the north of France, where the landscape is dotted with shuttered factories. And all that’s left of the coal mines that once employed thousands are old slag heaps covered with grass.

In the market town of Valencienne, Venus Beaudechon was out spreading Le Pen’s anti-free trade message.

“President Trump put his people first,” she said, “and we believe Le Pen would do that too — defend the French.”

Le Pen’s supporters believe passionately both in her and her agenda. But overall she remains a controversial figure.

Mathilde Jullien, 23, said she is convinced Macron will be able to win over Le Pen and become France’s next president.

“He represents France’s future, a future within Europe,” she said. “He will win because he is able to unite people from the right and the left against the threat of the National Front and he proposes real solutions for France’s economy.”