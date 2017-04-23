Lin-Manuel Miranda on gov't funding for the arts

| The career of Lin-Manuel Miranda, the Pulitzer- and Tony Award-winning creator of the Broadway sensation “Hamilton,” has benefited from grants from the National Endowment for the Arts, one of the government agencies threatened with elimination by the Trump administration. A strong proponent of arts education, especially when it comes to kids in underserved regions of the country, Miranda spoke with Erin Moriarty and “Sunday Morning” about the importance of federal funding for the arts.

