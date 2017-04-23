Kasich says political parties are “on their way out”

WASHINGTON (CBS News) — Ohio Gov. John Kasich said Sunday that political parties are “on their way out.”

He said that his state is “more united” than it once was — and that there’s a reason for that.

“You know why?” Kasich said. “Because I’m not playing that stupid political game. And I think political parties are on their way out, essentially. Sanders is talking about reconstructing the Democratic Party. I think people care less about party. They want action and things done.”

Kasich said Americans must “believe in ourselves” and focus on “common humanity” rather than differences. Those are the themes of his new book, “Two Paths: America Divided or United.” Kasich described the book as a “cry of the heart.”

“I have been fortunate enough to have so many different experiences in my life, both in politics and in business, in the media, across the board,” Kasich said. “And what this book is about is, how did we get to where we are, which is, today, divided? And how do we get out of it? And what is our responsibility, all of us, as individuals?” Kasich, who ran on a moderate platform during his 2016 presidential campaign for the Republican nomination, said the answer to American unity “really gets down to living a life a little bigger than ourselves.” “I think that, in some sense, we’ve kind of lost it,” Kasich said. “And what’s most important is for people to realize that they matter. I mean, they matter as much as a CEO, even if they’re turning off the lights at night.”

