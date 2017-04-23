Johansson’s OT goal gives Capitals series win at Toronto

Washington Capitals centre Marcus Johansson (90) celebrates with center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) after scoring against the Toronto Maple Leafs during Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Toronto on Sunday, April 23, 2017. The Washington Capitals beat the Maple Leafs 2-1 on Sunday to capture the best-of-seven Eastern Conference quarter-final series in six games. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO (AP) — Marcus Johansson stuffed his second goal of the game past Frederik Andersen at 6:31 of overtime, lifting the Washington Capitals t to a series-winning 2-1 victory ove the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 6 on Sunday night.

Johansson pulled Washington even at 1-1 with less than eight minutes to go in the third period after Auston Matthews broke a scoreless tie with his fourth goal of the series for Toronto. It was the fifth overtime game of the series, and the record-setting 18th in the first round of the playoffs.

Holtby made 37 saves for the Capitals, who will face the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Andersen was sharp with 34 saves.

