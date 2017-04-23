Hamilton Co. Schools on 2-hour delay Monday, April 24

Chattanooga, Tenn. (WDEF) — Hamilton County Schools will operate on a 2-hour delay on Monday, April 24.

Heavy rain and storms over the weekend led to power outages and road closures.

The Hamilton County Department of Education says school age childcare will open at the regular time.

The Department of Education says opening 2 hours late will allow buses to operate during daylight hours when debris in the road can be seen.