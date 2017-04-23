Gilbert Elementary students head to world robotics competition

Lafayette, Ga. (WDEF) — A team of young students are heading to Kentucky for a world robotics competition.

The Gatorbytes team is comprised of eight 3rd, 4th, and 5th graders from the Gilbert Elementary School Vex IQ Robotics team.

Vex IQ is an advanced programming club.

The Gatorbytes aren’t new to competition. This school year they won multiple trophies including top Georgia robot design.

This weekend they’re competing in the Vex IQ challenge world competition where they’ll not only showcase a robot, but also explain it’s purpose, how it works and why they built it the way they did.

The competition starts on Monday.

 

